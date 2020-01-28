Canadiens' Max Domi: Under the weather
Domi (illness) isn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice.
The Canadiens are off until Thursday against the Sabres, so as long as Domi's able to return to practice Wednesday, he shouldn't be forced to miss any game action due to his illness. The 24-year-old pivot has been in a major slump recently, having notched just one helper in his last seven contests, but he's too talented for that trend to continue for long.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.