Domi (illness) isn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice.

The Canadiens are off until Thursday against the Sabres, so as long as Domi's able to return to practice Wednesday, he shouldn't be forced to miss any game action due to his illness. The 24-year-old pivot has been in a major slump recently, having notched just one helper in his last seven contests, but he's too talented for that trend to continue for long.