Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Being shopped per report

Pacioretty is actively being shopped according to Nick Kypreos of Hockey Night in Canada.

Kypreos reports Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin's priority is getting back a top goal-scorer and younger talent for Pacioretty, who has just eight goals this season and one in his past 20 games, which includes an 0-for-December. The report adds that Bergevin will not settle for a lesser deal by the trade deadline (Feb. 26) and is willing to wait for the NHL Draft in June. Pacioretty is one of five players to have recorded three 35-plus goal seasons in the previous four years. That suggests the Canadiens already have an elite goal-scorer, however, there's a belief that Pacioretty feels the burden of trying to score for a team that's lacking offense. If he moves out of the Montreal market, Pacioretty could worry about playing hockey and may see a spike in goals.