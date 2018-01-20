Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Big night in win over Caps
Pacioretty recorded a power-play goal, an empty-net tally and an assist during Friday's 3-2 win over Washington.
The Habs' captain has now scored in five of his past six games with six goals and two assists over his latest seven. After a dreadful lull to start the campaign, Pacioretty is finally beginning to find his offensive form. Streaky scoring is nothing new for the winger, but even with his recent surge, Pacioretty has an uphill battle ahead if he's going to record his fifth consecutive 30-goal, 60-point campaign.
