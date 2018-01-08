Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Builds point streak

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Pacioretty snapped a 13-game goal-less streak in last Thursday's win over the Lightning and now has markers in two straight games. Along with an assist he bagged against San Jose, Montreal's captain has points in three straight games. Before Pacioretty emerged from the slump, he was the subject of trade rumors, but general manager Marc Bergevin told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that he's not throwing in the towel, which suggests Pacioretty will remain with Montreal -- at least until the Feb. 26 trade deadline.