Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Builds point streak
Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Pacioretty snapped a 13-game goal-less streak in last Thursday's win over the Lightning and now has markers in two straight games. Along with an assist he bagged against San Jose, Montreal's captain has points in three straight games. Before Pacioretty emerged from the slump, he was the subject of trade rumors, but general manager Marc Bergevin told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that he's not throwing in the towel, which suggests Pacioretty will remain with Montreal -- at least until the Feb. 26 trade deadline.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Finally marks goals column•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Futility continues in loss Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Being shopped per report•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoreless for month•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Helps twice in Tuesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Shot leader Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...