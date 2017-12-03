Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Can't keep point streak going through blowout

Pacioretty recorded three shots and two hits -- but no points -- during Saturday's 10-1 blowout victory over the Red Wings.

Pacioretty saw a three-game point streak snapped and was the lone Montreal forward not to register a point during the stunning victory for the Habs. The 29-year-old winger will look to get back on track Tuesday against the Blues.

