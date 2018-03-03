Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Endures lower-body malady
Pacioretty (lower body) won't return to Friday's game against the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Canadiens weren't able to move Pacioretty at the trade deadline, so it'll be an extra disappointment if this is a serious injury. Pacioretty has 17 goals and 37 points through 63 games, while firing 212 shots on goal and dishing out 117 hits in that span. There's no diagnosis on the seriousness, so expect a further update after Friday's game.
