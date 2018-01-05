Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Finally marks goals column
Pacioretty scored an unassisted goal and recorded five shots during Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over Tampa Bay.
It's been 13 games since Pacioretty's last goal, and this was just his ninth tally of the campaign. While it's easy to point to his 5.7 shooting percentage and project positive regression ahead for the perennial 30-goal scorer, Montreal's team-wide struggles cannot be ignored. The veteran winger should begin to provide an uptick in offensive numbers moving forward, but tempering expectations is still probably wise.
