Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Finishes slick pass

Pacioretty scored a goal and had a team-high six shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.

Montreal's top line got to know each other in the first period when it combined for Montreal's first goal. Pacioretty forced a turnover in the Sabres end, then finished off a slick cross-ice pass from Jonathan Drouin. Brendan Gallagher also assisted on the play. The trio accounted for 14 of the Canadiens' 40 shots in the win.

