Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Futility continues in loss Tuesday
Pacioretty had a team-high seven shots and assisted on the team's lone goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.
Pacioretty's stretch of futility reached 13 games without a goal, but it hasn't affected the perennial 30-goal scorer's ability to get off shots. He's fired 40 on net during his scoreless skein. A first-period breakaway was his best chance of the night, but San Jose's Brent Burns raced back to get his stick in the way, forcing the shot attempt to sail wide. Pacioretty is stuck on eight goals with just one in his last 22 games.
