Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Healthy again

Pacioretty (knee) has been medically cleared, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

The report also specified that the injury that the Habs captain was dealing with was an MCL sprain. After scoring just 17 goals and 37 points in 64 games while the Canadiens finished third-to-last in the Eastern Conference, there are a lot of questions surrounding Pacioretty's future with the team. Regardless of where he plays in 2018-19, though, the University of Michigan product has boatloads of scoring ability and should bounce back as long as he stays healthy.