Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Helps twice in Tuesday's win

Pacioretty had two assists, a team-high five shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Vancouver.

Pacioretty was moved to a new line with Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron, and the trio combined to set up Byron's 10th goal of the season to give Montreal its first two-goal lead early in the third period. The Canadiens' captain remains stuck on eight goals -- one in his last 16 games -- but he hasn't let that futility prevent him from shooting. He leads the Habs with 137 shots, 32 more than the second-place shooter, Brendan Gallagher. Pacioretty is a proven goal scorer and those shots will eventually find the back of the net.