Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Hits scoresheet twice
Pacioretty scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Carolina.
The goal-scoring resurgence continues for the man they call "Patches", as he's now lit the lamp eight times in the last nine games. Pacioretty scored just once in the previous 22 contests, so owners counting on the proven goal-scorer this year (the ones that hung onto him, that is) now have plenty of reasons for optimism in the final 30 or so games of the season.
