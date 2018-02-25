Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Kings pushing to acquire sniper
Pacioretty, who scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning, is being targeted by the Kings, reports Sportsnet.ca.
There's a belief that Pacioretty wants out of Montreal and earlier talks with the Wild fell through. The Kings need scoring on the wings and Pacioretty would certainly be a massive upgrade. He has 17 goals and 37 points this season. Saturday was his first multi-point game since Jan. 25.
