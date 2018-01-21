Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Lights lamp in Saturday's loss
Pacioretty scored the Canadiens' lone goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
He also tied for the team lead with seven hits, and Pacioretty is well on his way to setting a new career high in that category with 87 through 47 games. Unfortunately, his offensive game isn't following suit, and while the 29-year-old has found the back of the net in six of his last seven games he has only 15 goals and 29 points on the campaign -- putting his streaks of three straight seasons with 30 or more goals and four straight with 60 or more points in jeopardy if he can't keep his current hot streak going well into the second half.
