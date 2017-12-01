Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Multi-point effort Thursday
Pacioretty netted his eighth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
Pacioretty is now riding a three-game point streak in which he's fired at least three shots on goal in each of the contests. The 29-year-old is starting to heat up after a frustrating stretch where he went six consecutive games without getting on the scoresheet. Pacioretty has had his slumps this year, but his 16 points through 27 contests make him a valuable fantasy winger. Now that Carey Price is back and the team is turning things around, look for Pacioretty to start producing more consistently. The talent is there for him to be a fantasy ace.
