Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Nets game winner Tuesday

Pacioretty buried the game-winning goal Tuesday against Vegas.

It was the sixth goal of the season for Pacioretty, who extended his point streak to six games. The top-line winger has caught fire for Montreal and has scored five times in his last eight contests. Pacioretty is shooting the puck a ton right now and that's a really good sign for his fantasy owners. Make sure you keep him rolling, as the sniper is playing with confidence on the top line with Andrew Shaw and Phillip Danault.