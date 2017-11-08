Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Nets game winner Tuesday

Pacioretty buried the game-winning goal Tuesday against Vegas.

It was the sixth goal of the season for Pacioretty, who extended his point streak to six games. The top-line winger has caught fire for Montreal and has scored five times in his last eight contests. Pacioretty is shooting the puck a ton right now and that's a really good sign for his fantasy owners. Make sure you keep him rolling, as the sniper is playing with confidence on the top line with Andrew Shaw and Phillip Danault.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories