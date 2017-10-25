Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: New start on old line

Pacioretty scored a goal on two shots and had a team-high tying five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Pacioretty had gone seven games -- all losses -- without a point until he banged home a rebound of Phillip Danault's wraparound attempt. Montreal's struggling Captain has been reunited with Danault -- the duo were a potent combination last season -- and the pairing led to Pacioretty's first goal since Opening Night.