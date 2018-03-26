Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Not expected back this season

Coach Claude Julien told reporters he was doubtful Pacioretty (knee) would return to action this season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pacioretty has already missed the Habs' previous 12 outings due to his knee injury. That fact that the winger was able to skate Monday is a good indication he is getting healthy, but with nothing on the line in Montreal's last six games, it doesn't make sense for him to risk further injury. The attention on Pacioretty will now turn to the offseason, when owners can expect the trade rumors to begin to circulate as soon as the league year ends.