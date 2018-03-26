Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Not expected back this season
Coach Claude Julien told reporters he was doubtful Pacioretty (knee) would return to action this season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pacioretty has already missed the Habs' previous 12 outings due to his knee injury. That fact that the winger was able to skate Monday is a good indication he is getting healthy, but with nothing on the line in Montreal's last six games, it doesn't make sense for him to risk further injury. The attention on Pacioretty will now turn to the offseason, when owners can expect the trade rumors to begin to circulate as soon as the league year ends.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Suffers lower-body malady•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Kings pushing to acquire sniper•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoreless streak reaches double digits•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Records power-play assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...