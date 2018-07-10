Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Not part of long-term plan

Pacioretty reportedly will not be offered a contract extension by the Habs, per The Athletic NHL.

Pacioretty's name has featured heavily in trade rumors throughout the summer, as the team is expected to try to part with his $4.5 million cap hit. Given the size of his contract, Montreal would likely need to retain a portion of his salary in order to get another club to take him off its hands. After four consecutive 60-plus point campaigns, the winger production dropped off significantly last season as he managed a mere 17 goals and 20 helpers -- hence why the Habs are looking at their exit strategies.