Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Not part of long-term plan
Pacioretty reportedly will not be offered a contract extension by the Habs, per The Athletic NHL.
Pacioretty's name has featured heavily in trade rumors throughout the summer, as the team is expected to try to part with his $4.5 million cap hit. Given the size of his contract, Montreal would likely need to retain a portion of his salary in order to get another club to take him off its hands. After four consecutive 60-plus point campaigns, the winger production dropped off significantly last season as he managed a mere 17 goals and 20 helpers -- hence why the Habs are looking at their exit strategies.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Posts lethargic season•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Healthy again•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Officially done for season•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Not expected back this season•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...