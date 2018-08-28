Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Not talking extension

The Canadiens and Pacioretty are not engaged in contract talks at the present moment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports

Canadiens' general manager, Marc Bergevin has been shopping Pacioretty for some time, dating back to last season's Trade Deadline. Regardless of what jersey he wears, Pacioretty will remain fantasy relevant because of his undeniable ability to score goals. Five 30-plus goal seasons, most coming with David Desharnais as his primary center, make it difficult to call Pacioretty's goal-scoring acumen into question. Given the ongoing silence regarding an extension, the chances of him finishing 2018-19 in Montreal appear grim.