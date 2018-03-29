Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Officially done for season

Pacioretty (knee) will, in fact, miss the rest of the season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien hinted at this scenario earlier in the week, and now the worst is confirmed for Pacioretty, who finishes his 10th season with only 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) through 64 games. For perspective, that's a 30-point drop compard to last season, when he only missed one game. Injuries and a dismal shooting percentage (8.0) were the main factors behind his slide, but remember, Mad Max just now snapped a four-year streak of depositing 30 or more goals.