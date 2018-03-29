Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Officially done for season
Pacioretty (knee) will, in fact, miss the rest of the season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Canadiens coach Claude Julien hinted at this scenario earlier in the week, and now the worst is confirmed for Pacioretty, who finishes his 10th season with only 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) through 64 games. For perspective, that's a 30-point drop compard to last season, when he only missed one game. Injuries and a dismal shooting percentage (8.0) were the main factors behind his slide, but remember, Mad Max just now snapped a four-year streak of depositing 30 or more goals.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Not expected back this season•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Suffers lower-body malady•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Kings pushing to acquire sniper•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoreless streak reaches double digits•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...