Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Out 4-to-6 weeks

The Canadiens announced Monday that Pacioretty will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with a knee injury.

Even on the short end of the projected timeline, Pacioretty would return for just the final few games of the regular season. Considering the Habs are all but eliminated from the playoffs, it's hard to imagine the team would want to put the veteran forward out on the ice in a few meaningless contests. Instead, look for the Canadiens to give Pacioretty the rest of the season off in order to focus on returning for the 2018-19 campaign at full strenghth. While Pacioretty is sidelined, Nikita Scherbak should see the most significant uptick in ice time.