Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Out 4-to-6 weeks
The Canadiens announced Monday that Pacioretty will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with a knee injury.
Even on the short end of the projected timeline, Pacioretty would return for just the final few games of the regular season. Considering the Habs are all but eliminated from the playoffs, it's hard to imagine the team would want to put the veteran forward out on the ice in a few meaningless contests. Instead, look for the Canadiens to give Pacioretty the rest of the season off in order to focus on returning for the 2018-19 campaign at full strenghth. While Pacioretty is sidelined, Nikita Scherbak should see the most significant uptick in ice time.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Suffers lower-body malady•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Kings pushing to acquire sniper•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoreless streak reaches double digits•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Records power-play assist•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Hits scoresheet twice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...