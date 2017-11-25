Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Paired with Danault again

Pacioretty skated on a line with Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw during Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

In reuniting Pacioretty with Danault heading into Saturday night's game against Buffalo, coach Claude Julien ended an experiment that had Montreal's captain skating on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, unable to explain why three of the team's best forwards didn't mesh. "Sometimes you don't have those answers. You try it and you hope that it will work," said the coach. Pacioretty's been productive in the past when on a line with Danault. Julien has shaken up his lines often this season, which is perfectly normal for the league's 31st-ranked offense (2.30 goals per game).