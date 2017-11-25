Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Paired with Danault again
Pacioretty skated on a line with Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw during Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
In reuniting Pacioretty with Danault heading into Saturday night's game against Buffalo, coach Claude Julien ended an experiment that had Montreal's captain skating on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, unable to explain why three of the team's best forwards didn't mesh. "Sometimes you don't have those answers. You try it and you hope that it will work," said the coach. Pacioretty's been productive in the past when on a line with Danault. Julien has shaken up his lines often this season, which is perfectly normal for the league's 31st-ranked offense (2.30 goals per game).
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Will play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Unable to practice due to flu•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoring sizzle continues•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Nets game-winner Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Powers win with goal and two helpers•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Tallies in Monday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...