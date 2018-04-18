Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Posts lethargic season
Pacioretty posted less than 60 points (37) for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
To Pacioretty's credit, he did miss 18 games due to a knee injury. However, it's tough to excuse a 30-point regression from last campaign's 67-point performance. Pacioretty also recorded a brutal minus-16 rating. The 29-year-old winger was on the trade block at the deadline, and 2018-19 is the final year in his contract, so it'll be interesting to see if the Canadiens try moving him again.
