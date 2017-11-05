Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Powers win with goal and two helpers

Pacioretty picked up a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Saturday's overtime win over the Jets. His goal was the game winner.

Pacioretty is finally warming up -- his point streak stands at four games and six points, including three goals. Remarkably, Saturday's points were his first on the power play this season. The Habs need him to keep this up and so far, so good. Make sure you have him active to take advantage of this streak.