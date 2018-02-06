Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Records power-play assist
Pacioretty had a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Ottawa.
The 29-year-old has now logged power-play assists in back-to-back games, bringing him to 13 tallies on the man advantage (five goals, eight assists) for the season. Pacioretty continues to fire off pucks whenever he's given the chance -- his 191 shots on goal ranks sixth in the NHL -- but with only 16 goals in 53 games on the season, is in danger of recording his lowest mark since 2012-13, the lockout shortened season.
