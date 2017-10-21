Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Registers 10 shots on goal in defeat
Pacioretty didn't score a point, but he did post 10 shots on goal in a 6-2 loss against the Ducks on Friday.
The Canadiens recorded 51 shots on goal as a team, and nobody had more than the left wing. Prior to Friday, Pacioretty was just a little bit off his 2016-17 pace for shots on goal, but he's now way ahead of it after his 10-shot performance. Unfortunately, he only has one goal this season, giving him a 3.0 shooting percentage. But each of the last four seasons, Pacioretty has recorded a shooting percentage of at least 9.9. It's only a matter of time until he starts scoring, especially if continues to rack up the shots.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Finishes slick pass•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scores in preseason finale•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Will play Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Should play Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Exits practice early Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Out for regular-season finale Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...