Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Registers 10 shots on goal in defeat

Pacioretty didn't score a point, but he did post 10 shots on goal in a 6-2 loss against the Ducks on Friday.

The Canadiens recorded 51 shots on goal as a team, and nobody had more than the left wing. Prior to Friday, Pacioretty was just a little bit off his 2016-17 pace for shots on goal, but he's now way ahead of it after his 10-shot performance. Unfortunately, he only has one goal this season, giving him a 3.0 shooting percentage. But each of the last four seasons, Pacioretty has recorded a shooting percentage of at least 9.9. It's only a matter of time until he starts scoring, especially if continues to rack up the shots.