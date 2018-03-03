Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Ruled out Saturday
Pacioretty (lower body) will not be fit to play Saturday, with the Habs in Boston taking on the rival Bruins, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pacioretty's had a miserable campaign based on his output of 17 goals and 20 assists working against a minus-16 rating through 64 games. This latest malady only squashes his fantasy value further, though we're still awaiting word on how severe this injury is for the power-play winger.
