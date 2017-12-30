Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoreless for month
Pacioretty enters Saturday's game against Florida without a goal in the last 11 games.
Montreal's captain is in danger of going 0-for-December. Pacioretty's last goal came Nov. 30 in a win over the Red Wings, his lone goal in the last 20 games. Head coach Claude Julien has changed up his linemates a few times during the past month, most recently reuniting Pacioretty, Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning. The 29-year-old winger leads the team with 143 shots and is trying to work his way out of the slump -- Pacioretty had a few good chances during the team's current road trip, but has been robbed by goalies and had one goal wiped out due to an offside challenge.
