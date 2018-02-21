Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoreless streak reaches double digits
Pacioretty had three shots and one hit over 17:45 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.
With trade rumors swirling the last few weeks, Pacioretty's gone silent -- scoreless over the last 10 games. He worked well Tuesday with new linemates Jonathan Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen, but a change of scenery may be the best tonic for his scoring woes.
