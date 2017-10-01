Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scores in preseason finale
Pacioretty scored a goal and had a team-high five shots on goal in Saturday's 9-2 preseason win over the Senators.
Montreal's preseason was marked by a lack of scoring, but that changed in a big way Saturday. As coach Claude Julien experimented with combinations, looking for the right mix, he didn't have to worry about Pacioretty. The Habs' Captain is locked in on the first line with Jonathan Drouin at center and Brendan Gallagher on right wing.
