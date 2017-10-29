Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scores in Saturday's win
Pacioretty netted his second goal in three games in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers. He also had five shots on net and finished at plus-3 over 22:04 of ice time.
After scoring a goal Opening Night, Pacioretty had been invisible, going seven straight without a point. It was toward the end of that seven-game run of futility that head coach Claude Julien reunited the Canadiens' Captain with center Phillip Danault. Since then, Pacioretty's lit the lamp twice and fired 22 missives toward the net over the last 11 periods of hockey. Prior to that, with Jonathan Drouin at center, Pacioretty had one goal and 26 shots over 22 periods.
