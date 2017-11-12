Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoring sizzle continues

Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres. He also picked up an assist and fired nine shots.

Pacioretty had a miserable start to the season, but now has 11 points, including six goals, in his last 10 games. He also has three game-winning goals in his last five outings and continues to pelt opposing goalies with pucks. Pacioretty has found real chemistry with Andrew Shaw and Phillip Danault, and needs to be hopping the boards on your fantasy team every scoring period.