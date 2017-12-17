Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Shot leader Saturday
Pacioretty attempted a team-high four shots and finished minus-3 over 18:59 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.
The goal-starved Canadiens could use the goal-scoring version of Pacioretty to show up. Montreal's captain hasn't scored in six games and has just one marker in the last 15. He's averaging four shots per game, but Pacioretty has a meager 6.1 shooting percentage -- his lowest conversion rate in eight seasons.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Can't keep point streak going through blowout•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Multi-point effort Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Paired with Danault again•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Will play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Unable to practice due to flu•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoring sizzle continues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...