Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Shot leader Saturday

Pacioretty attempted a team-high four shots and finished minus-3 over 18:59 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.

The goal-starved Canadiens could use the goal-scoring version of Pacioretty to show up. Montreal's captain hasn't scored in six games and has just one marker in the last 15. He's averaging four shots per game, but Pacioretty has a meager 6.1 shooting percentage -- his lowest conversion rate in eight seasons.