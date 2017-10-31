Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Tallies in Monday's win
Pacioretty scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.
That's three goals in four games for Pacioretty, who has been revitalized since being reunited with center Phillip Danault.
