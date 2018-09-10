Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Traded to Sin City
The Canadiens traded Pacioretty to the Golden Knights in exchange for Tomas Tatar, Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.
Pacioretty and the Canadiens were no longer in contract talks, and less than a week ago, reports surfaced that he wouldn't re-ignite negotiations once the season began. In turn, he was sent to Vegas. After four straight 60-plus-point seasons, the 29-year-old had an unimpressive 2017-18 campaign, notching just 37 points in 64 games. Pacioretty is still a natural scorer -- he averages 29.6 goals per 82 games -- and will add instant depth to the Golden Knights top-six and power-play units. However, he only has one year left on his contract worth $4.5 million per year.
