Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Will play Saturday

Pacioretty (illness) will be back in the lineup to face the Maple Leafs on Saturday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin and Jordie Benn all missed Friday's practice due to the flu, but each of them will be available to face the visitors in this next contest. The Habs captain has been quite inconsistent this season, as he's connected on only 7.4 percent of his 94 shots and registered a mere 12 points (seven goals, five assists) through 20 games.