Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Won't talk contract once regular season begins
Citing anonymous sources, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports that Pacioretty will not negotiate with any team once the puck drops on the 2018-19 regular season.
While the sources remain anonymous, they are believed to be highly credible. Pacioretty's agent, Allan Walsh, has been vocal concerning his client's unwavering desire to remain in Montreal long term. Despite that, the Canadiens have yet to offer their captain an extension, according to Walsh. Pacioretty's fantasy value remains high but would improve if traded to a contender -- a divorce with the Habs seems all but inevitable at this point. For both player and club, let's hope things get sorted out sooner rather than later.
