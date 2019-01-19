Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Ends point drought

Chaput had an assist, a shot on net and three hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chaput used one of those three hits to knock Artemi Panarin off the puck at center ice, which triggered a sequence ending when Tomas Tatar pocketed a rebound for Montreal's first goal. The assist snapped a 15-game point drought for Chaput, who plies his craft on the fourth line and is rarely on the scoresheet. The 26-year-old forward has five assists in 27 games.