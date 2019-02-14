Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Headed to Laval

Chaput cleared waivers and will rejoin AHL Laval, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Chaput's spot on the roster is taken by Nate Thompson, who was acquired from the Kings earlier this week. His greatest asset was his work at the faceoff circle, where he won 50.8 percent of his draws, second on the Canadiens.

