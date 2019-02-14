Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Headed to Laval
Chaput cleared waivers and will rejoin AHL Laval, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Chaput's spot on the roster is taken by Nate Thompson, who was acquired from the Kings earlier this week. His greatest asset was his work at the faceoff circle, where he won 50.8 percent of his draws, second on the Canadiens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...