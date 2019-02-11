Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Headed to waivers
Chaput will be placed on waivers Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Canadiens have not confirmed the move, but Chaput is expected to hit the waiver wire Tuesday afternoon. If unclaimed, the 26-year-old will report to AHL Laval.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...