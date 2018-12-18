Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Hit maker
Chaput recorded a team-high seven hits in Monday's 4-0 loss to Boston.
Chaput is not known for his physical game, so consider the seven hits a bonus. He's been Montreal's best man on draws since coming up from AHL Laval, which could keep him around, but ultimately is utterly replaceable.
