Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Lands with Habs

Chaput penned a two-year, two-way deal with the Canadiens on Sunday.

Chaput was traded to the Blackhawks one week prior to free agency opening, but they were unable to sign him to an extension. The 26-year-old pivot will have an uphill battle for NHL ice time, as the Canadiens have plenty of mediocre talents ahead of him. If Chaput can't make the 23-man roster out of camp, he'll head to the minors where he produced 42 points in 55 games last season.