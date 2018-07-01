Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Lands with Habs
Chaput penned a two-year, two-way deal with the Canadiens on Sunday.
Chaput was traded to the Blackhawks one week prior to free agency opening, but they were unable to sign him to an extension. The 26-year-old pivot will have an uphill battle for NHL ice time, as the Canadiens have plenty of mediocre talents ahead of him. If Chaput can't make the 23-man roster out of camp, he'll head to the minors where he produced 42 points in 55 games last season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...