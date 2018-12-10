Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Nabs assist in win
Chaput had an assist, blocked one shot and won three of seven faceoffs in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Chaput has assists in two straight games and become a fourth-line staple for coach Claude Julien, who likes the 26-year-old's ability in the faceoff circle. Of the Canadiens' regulars, Chaput leads Montreal with a 58.9 winning percentage at the dot. That includes a 60.9 percentage in the defensive zone. He's essentially become the new Tomas Plekanec, but with younger legs.
