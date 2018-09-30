Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Placed on waivers

Chaput was placed on waivers by the Canadiens on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Chaput inked a two-year contract with Montreal this offseason and should head to AHL Laval if he clears waivers. The 26-year-old failed to record a point in nine NHL games with Vancouver last season.

