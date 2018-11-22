Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Replaces Peca against Devils

Chaput started at center on the fourth line against the Devils on Wednesday. He finished with one hit and won eight of 12 faceoffs over 13:04 of ice time.

Coach Claude Julien hinted at changes for the fourth line following Monday's loss to Washington, and he followed through by having Chaput called up from AHL Laval. His faceoff work alone should get him in the lineup regularly. The Canadiens rank 30th out of 31 teams with a 45.9 faceoff winning percentage.