Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Starts streak
Chaput had the primary assist on Montreal's lone goal in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Wild.
Chaput has assists in three straight games, giving Montreal a scoring element on its fourth line. Coach Claude Julien has been pleased with the effort and production of his fourth line, so Chaput will remain in the active lineup most nights.
