Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Summoned by parent club
Montreal recalled Chaput from AHL Laval on Tuesday.
The Canadiens only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Chaput's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The former Canuck has notched seven goals and 10 points in 18 AHL appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...