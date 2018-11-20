Canadiens' Michael Chaput: Summoned by parent club

Montreal recalled Chaput from AHL Laval on Tuesday.

The Canadiens only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Chaput's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The former Canuck has notched seven goals and 10 points in 18 AHL appearances this campaign.

