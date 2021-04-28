Frolik was assigned to the active roster for Wednesday's game against Toronto, per CapFriendly.
With both Tomas Tatar (undisclosed) and Paul Byron (lower body) set to miss the contest, the team elected to recall Frolik and Alexander Romanov as reinforcements. Frolik has suited up twice for the big club this season, recording no points and three shots across 11:39 of average ice time. Look for the veteran to handle a bottom-six role for Wednesday's contest.
