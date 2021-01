Frolik cleared waivers and was assigned to Montreal's taxi squad, Steve Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Canadiens waived both Frolik and Corey Perry on Monday, figuring teams would have the rosters already set, minimizing the chances they would be claimed. Frolik and Perry join fellow forward Ryan Poehling, defenseman Cale Fleury and goalie Charlie Lindgren on the taxi squad.